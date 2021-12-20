White House

‘Welcome to the White House': Bidens Adopt New Puppy

President Joe Biden on Monday revealed that the White House is now home to a new tenant: a puppy named Commander.

Biden announced the adoption on Twitter.

Commander is the third German shepherd to have joined the Biden family at the White House, following Major and Champ.

The family got Champ as a puppy in 2008. They adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018. Major is the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Champ died at the age of 13 in June.

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," Biden and first lady Jill Biden said of Champ.

