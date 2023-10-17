Watch: Teddy bear explodes in Southern California parking lot

A teddy bear took business owners by surprise when it shed its huggable exterior and exploded in a parking lot in San Bernardino, California.

Surveillance video captured the moments a man got out of an SUV, placed the not-so-cuddly plushy on the ground just a few feet away, got back in his vehicle and sat there as the toy released white smoke and then blew up.

The man drove off after the small blast.

The incident happened Sept. 14, but the San Bernardino Police Department released the video Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Chris Gray, a sergeant with the department, said no one was hurt in the detonation just after 12:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Baseline Street. The man who placed the explosive was arrested on charges including possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance for sale, Gray said.

On its Facebook page, the police department said a search of the man’s home turned up a so-called ghost gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, more than a kilo of meth with packaging for sales, illegal fireworks, a ballistic vest, cash and metal pipes and saws consistent with explosive devices.

Gray could not immediately provide the man’s name and said he was unsure of the motive. He did, however, comment on the unusualness of the case.

“You just never know what tomorrow brings,” Gray said, adding that he hopes it doesn’t bring another exploding teddy bear.