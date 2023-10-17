weird

Watch: Teddy bear explodes in Southern California parking lot

The man who placed the explosive was arrested on charges including possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance for sale

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A teddy bear took business owners by surprise when it shed its huggable exterior and exploded in a parking lot in San Bernardino, California.

Surveillance video captured the moments a man got out of an SUV, placed the not-so-cuddly plushy on the ground just a few feet away, got back in his vehicle and sat there as the toy released white smoke and then blew up.

The man drove off after the small blast.

The incident happened Sept. 14, but the San Bernardino Police Department released the video Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chris Gray, a sergeant with the department, said no one was hurt in the detonation just after 12:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Baseline Street. The man who placed the explosive was arrested on charges including possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance for sale, Gray said.

On its Facebook page, the police department said a search of the man’s home turned up a so-called ghost gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, more than a kilo of meth with packaging for sales, illegal fireworks, a ballistic vest, cash and metal pipes and saws consistent with explosive devices.

Gray could not immediately provide the man’s name and said he was unsure of the motive. He did, however, comment on the unusualness of the case.

U.S. & World

Health & Science 52 mins ago

Why it's OK to hit the snooze button, according to science

Israel-Hamas War 58 mins ago

In Tel Aviv, President Biden backs Israel and reaffirms US support

“You just never know what tomorrow brings,” Gray said, adding that he hopes it doesn’t bring another exploding teddy bear. 

This article tagged under:

weirdSan Bernardino
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us