Golf carts were needed to shuttle passengers to their destinations at Union Station Tuesday, as the Los Angeles train station dealt with flooding due to heavy rain.

The flooding happened at the station’s pedestrian passageway, which leads to train platforms. Riders were seen walking through ankle-deep water, while others rode off the sides of golf carts and shuttles to avoid getting wet.

Despite workers using large pumps to clear the area, flooding persisted through Tuesday afternoon.

“Crews are working to drain the water -- but there's a lot of water,” the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted. Riders were advised to expect delays and to use the B/D Line platform to go between the eastern and western sides of Union Station.

This is scene from Passageway Sea in Union Station earlier today. Crews are working to drain the water -- but there's a lot of water. In meantime, you can use the B/D Line platform to go btwn east-west sides of station. Turnstiles are unlocked. (more) https://t.co/YOJqwXdCnf — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 10, 2023

Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California were dealing with a storm that hit the region with 5 to 10 inches of rain, forcing evacuations, triggering mudslides and closing portions of the 101 Freeway.

“As riders likely know, drainage has been an issue at Union Station during these kind of big rains. We will be doing some grouting work soon to help mitigate issue until the drainage system can be rebuilt (design study underway). Tx for patience!,” LA Metro tweeted.

The rain was expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon.