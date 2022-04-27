Watch: Out-of-Control Truck Narrowly Misses School Bus Full of Children

In a close call captured on dashcam video, a driver in Ohio lost control of his truck and narrowly missed hitting a bus full of children on their way to elementary school.

A school bus was stopped to pick up students last Tuesday morning in Montville Township, Ohio, with its red lights flashing and its stop sign arm out, NBC affiliate station WMTV reported.

At the same moment, the brakes went out on a tractor-trailer traveling toward the bus at 40 to 45 miles per hour. The truck driver was able to swerve out of the way just in time before continuing to a local truck lot.

Footage from inside the school bus shows the bus driver and trainee reacting to the close call.

The Montville Police Department said charges have not been filed but the incident is still under investigation.