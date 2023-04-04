Donald Trump

Live Cam: Aerial View of Trump Motorcade Heading to Court

Note: This live camera may switch views at times from Trump Tower to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and other locations

By NBC New York Staff

All eyes were on Trump Tower Tuesday, as a motorcade departed midtown to take former President Donald Trump to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he will become the first U.S. president in history, sitting or former, to be criminally charged. No TV cameras are allowed in court for the unprecedented hearing.

We're following the one-time commander-in-chief's movements live as possible over the course of the day. After his court appearance, Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing, is expected to return to LaGuardia Airport and head back to Florida, where he is expected to deliver a public address from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. More on that here.

A day ago, Chopper 4 tracked his private plane live from Florida to LaGuardia. Track Tuesday's action in the player above, which is expected to feature various live shots from Trump Tower to Manhattan Criminal Court and the airport.

Watch as former President Donald Trump leaves Florida and heads to New York City for his court appearance in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

