President Trump arrives in South Florida for summit in Miami Beach

The summit will gather some of the top global financial experts and tech executives to address issues and potential solutions for climate change, artificial intelligence and the global investment landscape.

President Donald Trump arrived in South Florida Wednesday morning and will attend the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Miami Beach.

NBC6 crews were there when Air Force One landed at Miami International Airport.

The conference will be held at the Faena Hotel and Forum for three consecutive days.

TikTok CEO Shou Crew is listed as one of the featured speakers at the summit, the theme of which is "Invest with Purpose."

Miami Beach police warned drivers and residents that significant traffic delays were expected in the city "due to a VIP visit."

They said the impacts on traffic would be felt as early as 9 a.m.

"Intermittent and extended road closures will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Please plan accordingly," police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

