Watch: Large Waterspout Forms Off Florida Coast

Stunning video shot by a passerby shows a large waterspout that formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Destin, Florida, on Tuesday.

The video above was shot at Silver Shells Beach Spa and Resort in the panhandle of the state.

A witness said the spout traveled to the east for about 20 minutes and dissipated without making landfall.

Americans are already facing a shortage of 4 million housing units, but climate change is going to make it a whole lot worse. Real estate experts say climate threats will make it harder to afford to live in cities across the U.S. as wildfires, floods and storms turn up the pressure on an already unsustainable housing market.

Americans are already facing a shortage of 4 million housing units, but climate change is going to make it a whole lot worse. Real estate experts say climate threats will make it harder to afford to live in cities across the U.S. as wildfires, floods and storms turn up the pressure on an already unsustainable housing market.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A waterspout is a tornado that forms over an open body of water, though it is typically weaker than most tornadoes and is often short-lived. Waterspouts form most often during the late spring and summer months, and they are relatively common in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast.