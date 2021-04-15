Florida

WATCH: Florida Driver Breaks Through Gates and Jumps Rising Drawbridge

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

One Florida driver didn't let something like a rising drawbridge slow them down, and the moment was caught on camera Monday.

A traffic camera video captured the incident in Daytona Beach, when an SUV driver sped up across a rising drawbridge, broke a guard arm and caught air before landing on the other side.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Another guard arm was broken on the other side, police said.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 15 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Defense Rests Without Ex-Cop's Testimony in Trial Over Floyd Death

Health & Science 6 hours ago

Pfizer CEO Says Third Covid Vaccine Dose Likely Needed Within 12 Months

Both of the arms had to be repaired, police said.

Police told local media they believe they've identified the driver.

This article tagged under:

FloridaDaytona Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us