Watch: Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso throw out first pitch at Wrigley

The Chicago Sky rookies are making the most of their off days

By Tori Rubinstein

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso continued their press tour across Chicago Tuesday, throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field prior to the Cubs' contest against the Braves.

The two rookies have been bopping around the city since being taken No. 3 (Cardoso) and No. 7 (Reese) by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese, in particular, has had a whirlwind of a month, walking the Met Gala red carpet and dancing on stage with Megan Thee Stallion.

The Sky are 1-1 so far this season and will play their first home game at Wintrust Arena on Saturday. Unfortunately, Cardoso has missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury that is expected to sideline her four-to-six weeks, according to the team.

Reese averaged 11.5 points through her first two WNBA contests along with 8.5 rebounds.

