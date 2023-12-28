Walmart recalls thousands of tiny magnetic balls due to potential choking hazard

Tiny magnetic balls sold at Walmart are being recalled after the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported several deaths and hospitalizations related to similar products.

According to the recall issued by CPSC on Thursday, Relax Magnetic Stones Building Blocks were sold exclusively at Walmart in sets of 216 multicolor balls measuring 5mm apiece.

More than 4,200 kits of the product are being recalled, CPSC said.

The commission said it estimates 2,500 people were sent to the emergency room over magnet ingestions from 2017-2021. It also registered seven deaths, with two occurring outside the United States.

#RECALL: High-Powered Magnetic Balls Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Sold Exclusively on https://t.co/54fCikN6OW through Joybuy. Get refund. CONTACT: https://t.co/CQmmctltfu, or email oversea-service@jd.com, or call collect at 302-426-4543. Full notice: https://t.co/4b5SDZLZev pic.twitter.com/J4BMNe85jT — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 28, 2023

"When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system," CPSC said. "This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death."

The magnetic balls cost $14 to $15 and were sold by the company Joybuy from February 2022 through April 2023, according to the recall.

CPSC urged anyone with the product to take it away from children and to stop using it immediately.

To receive a full refund, CPSC asks anyone who bought the kits to contact Joybuy to receive a pre-paid label to return the product and receive a full refund.

