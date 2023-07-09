Powerball

Wait for a winner goes on after Powerball draw as prize rises to an estimated $650 million

The cash option for Monday’s draw will be an estimated $328.3 million, Powerball said

The prize goes up to an estimated $650 million and the wait for a winner goes on as there were no PowerBall jackpot winners in Saturday’s draw.  

The cash option for Monday's draw will be an estimated $328.3 million, Powerball said in a news release, adding that it “ranks as the ninth largest Powerball jackpot on record,” and the second largest this year.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and the Powerball was 18.

Three tickets, sold in California, Illinois and Colorado, matched the first five numbers for a prize of $1 million each, Powerball said

