VP Kamala Harris Officially Moves Into the Naval Observatory

Vice President Kamala Harris officially moved into her residence at the Naval Observatory Tuesday night, according to NBC News.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were living temporarily in Blair House, the president’s guest quarters, while the Naval Observatory underwent renovations.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The project had been expected to take only a few weeks, but it has stretched out over two months. The repairs included maintenance on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, replacing chimney liners and refurbishing some of the hardwood floors in the 19th century Victorian house, Sanders said.

Officials said it would be easier to do the work while the house was unoccupied after former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife moved out.

Harris took off from Joint Base Andrews (JBA) aboard Marine Two en route to the Naval Observatory for the first time a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a days-long trip to California and Chicago.

District of Columbia police recently arrested a man near the vice president’s official residence on a weapons charge.