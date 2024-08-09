Airlines

Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state

Brazilian airline VoePass confirmed the accident in a statement, saying that the plane crashed with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard.

By Mauricio Savarese, Gabriela Sá Pessoa | Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that a plane headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos crashed in the city of Vinhedo with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard. The statement didn’t say what caused the accident.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence as he shared the news. He said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died, without elaborating as to how that information had been obtained.

Firefighters, military police and the civil defense authority dispatched teams to the crash site in Vinhedo.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage in a residential area full of houses. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Airlines
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us