Vivek Ramaswamy calls Ukrainian's Jewish president a ‘Nazi' during GOP debate

Vivek Ramaswamy slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in blistering remarks at Wednesday's Republican presidential debate, making a Nazi reference and calling Zelenskyy a "comedian in cargo pants."

During an exchange about whether he would support sending additional support to Ukraine, Ramaswamy, an aggressive critic of U.S. aid in the war between Ukraine and Russia, said he was “absolutely unpersuaded” by Zelenskyy’s calls for more help, before he launched into a sharply worded broadside against Zelenskyy and his government.

“Ukraine is not a paragon of democracy,” Ramaswamy said. “It has threatened not to hold elections this year unless the U.S. forks over more money. That is not democratic.”

“It has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks, the comedian in cargo pants, the man called Zelenskyy, doing it in their own ranks” Ramaswamy continued. “That is not democratic.”

Campaign spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told NBC News that Ramaswamy had not called Zelenskyy a "Nazi" and that his remarks were in reference to an incident in September in Canada, when the country’s parliament held a celebration of a Ukrainian Canadian veteran who was later discovered to have served in a Nazi-aligned military unit.

