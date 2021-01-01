Virginia Senate

Virginia State Sen. Ben Chafin Dies After Contracting COVID-19

He is the first Virginia lawmaker to die from the disease

By The Associated Press

Virginia Senate

Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin has died after contracting the coronavirus, Senate Republicans said Friday.

Chafin represented southwest Virginia and was from Russell County. A Republican, he was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2013 and then moved to the state Senate in 2014. He was 60.

Lawmakers from around the state mourned Chafin's death late Friday.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 20 hours ago

COVID Updates: December Was Deadliest Pandemic Month in US; Funeral Set for Congressman-Elect

georgia 6 hours ago

Loeffler, Perdue Run Hard-Line Pitch in Swing State Georgia

“I knew Ben as a lawmaker, an attorney, a banker, and a farmer raising beef cattle in Moccasin Valley, working the land just as generations of his family had done before him,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “He loved the outdoors, and he loved serving people even more.”

“He served to ensure that his region and community, and the people he loved, would never be forgotten,” Senate Republicans said in a statement.

Chafin is the first Virginia lawmaker to die from the virus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Virginia SenateCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us