Virginia School Board Votes to Replace Embattled Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher

The Newport News School Board on Wednesday voted to replace its embattled superintendent amid the continuing fallout from a 6-year-old boy shooting his first-grade teacher this month.

The board voted 5-1 to remove George Parker III as the head of the district of about 26,500 students.

Michele Mitchell was named interim superintendent.

Parker declined comment through a district spokesperson Wednesday.

Mark Anthony Garcia Sr., a parent of a second-grade student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News where the boy shot his teacher Jan. 6, said Wednesday before the school board meeting that it was time for Parker to move aside.

