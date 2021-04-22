Virginia Man Shot by Sheriff's Deputy After Calling 911 for Help

A Virginia man was shot multiple times by a sheriff’s deputy after the deputy gave him a ride home, left and then was called back to the man’s home for help.

Isaiah Brown, 32, is in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds after being shot outside his home in Spotsylvania County early Wednesday, his family says.

The home health care aide’s family told News4 they have no idea why the deputy opened fire.

“The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up,” Isaiah Brown’s brother, Tazmon Brown, said.

Virginia State Police are investigating.

State police and Brown’s siblings say Brown’s interactions with the deputy began when Brown’s car broke down at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station on Route 3, several miles from his home in the 12200 block of West Catharpin Road. The deputy, who is white, gave Brown, who is Black, a ride home.

Brown’s brother talked with the deputy when they arrived.

“He was like, ‘Your brother is fine. He’s not in trouble. His car broke down and I gave him a ride,” he said.

Not long after the deputy left, Isaiah Brown called 911.

The sheriff’s office categorized the call as a domestic situation between Isaiah Brown and a family member. A source within the county sheriff’s office said he was complaining about his brother.

Tazmon Brown said he believes his brother just wanted a ride back to his car because he was worried it might get towed.

The same deputy who helped Isaiah Brown earlier returned. Within minutes, he opened fire.

Isaiah Brown’s siblings said the deputy, whose name was not released, started shooting for no reason.

“I’m just still trying to figure out where he felt the threat at, to feel the need to shoot," Yolanda Brown, his sister, said.

The deputy then began CPR.

The family says Isaiah Brown was in surgery and was wounded in the face, neck, chest and pelvic area.

He was unarmed, state police confirmed.

Isaiah Brown’s family said they’re frustrated that police haven’t shared more information with them. They’re seeking a lawyer and have contacted the NAACP.

State police confirmed that they have body camera footage of the shooting but said they will not release it publicly. They said they could not immediately comment on “any motive or circumstances” related to the shooting. Investigative findings will be turned over to a special prosecutor for review.

