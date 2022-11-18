Video Shows Woman Struggling With Attempted Abductor in Miami

Police are searching for a suspect after video showed a woman fighting him off when he tried to abduct her in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Miami Police officials said the woman who is in her early 40s was walking in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 4th Street when a man who was pretending to be busy on his phone approached.

The man surprised the woman from behind, putting his arm across her neck in a choke hold, as she bit his arm and started to kick and scream, officials said.

A resident's Ring camera captured the two struggling and the woman screaming.

The woman was able to free herself and the two had a face-to-face encounter before the man grabbed her by her neck, police said.

The woman fought back by clawing at the man's face while she continued to scream.

A neighbor came out of his home yelling and the suspect fled on foot. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is about 5-foot-7, with a medium build and possibly a Mexican or Guatemalan accent, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.