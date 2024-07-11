United Airlines jet makes unscheduled landing in Florida after passenger bites flight attendant

A United Airlines jet from Miami to New Jersey made an unscheduled landing in Orlando, Florida, this week after a passenger became “aggressive and disruptive,” the airline said.

Video aired by WSVN-TV shows a fight between a woman and a flight attendant in the cabin of the aircraft. The cellphone video appears to show a passenger putting her face on the flight attendant’s shoulder during the struggle, and coming away with a piece of his shirt in her mouth.

United flight 762 was enroute to Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday when it was diverted to Orlando after the passenger became disruptive, authorities said.

“Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed,” United said in a statement to NBC Miami.

The passenger was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Orlando police said in an email Thursday afternoon. No arrest has been made.

About 30 passengers were injured on their way from Madrid, Spain to Montevideo, Uruguay.