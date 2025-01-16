Wildfires

Video shows California wildfire from International Space Station

Since the Palisades Fire broke out on Jan. 7, it has destroyed more than 10,000 structures.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A video shared on social media shows the Palisades Fire from the International Space Station.

The video, shared by Sen on X, shows the Palisades Fire as red spots just as it was beginning to grow on the mountains near Pacific Palisades at around 3:20 a.m. PT. on Jan 9.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

At the time, the station was orbiting above Los Angeles towards San Diego, California.

Since the Palisades fire broke out on Jan. 7, it has destroyed more than 10,000 structures. The area scorched by all the Los Angeles fires so far this past week is equal to three times the size of Manhattan, making them one of the most devastating natural disasters in Southern California history.

California Wildfires 9 hours ago

Pacific Palisades home left standing by wildfire breaks apart in landslide

Wildfires Jan 15

California wildfires aftermath: Stark photos of LA-area devastation

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Wildfiresspace
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us