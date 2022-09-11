Tailgate Party Fire at Hard Rock Stadium Destroys 8 Cars During Dolphins-Patriots Game

The Miami-Dade Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot🔥🐬| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/mxfRGqThCj — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 11, 2022

According to MDFD, at least eight cars were on fire in the remote parking lot outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

Video appears to show a big cloud of black smoke coming out of the parking lot just outside the stadium.

The parking lot was full due to the Miami Dolphins' home opener against the New England Patriots.

"It was probably in the second or third quarter we saw a lot of black smoke coming from the megatron," Mike Darwish said.

Most of the car owners didn’t even know their cars caught fire until they walked out of the stadium at the end of the game.

Scott Dellorfano is the owner of one of the cars that went up in flames and said his Mercedes S63 is a total loss. He had $3,000 cash in the car as well.

"They said a grill caught on fire, it set off another car that blew up and it took our 5 or 6 cars. That's what the police told me. I got insurance, you call stadium legal people, and then go from there," Dellorfano said.

Dolphins say it was a vehicle fire and it is under control. Fire department is working on it. Smoke has since cleared. https://t.co/Bw33HN3Chp — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) September 11, 2022

Dellorfano said the police told him someone left a hot grill under a car with carbon and that the car caught on fire which passed to the other cars.

More than 10 Miami-Dade Fire units worked to get the fire under control and authorities said there are no reported injuries.

All of the cars have been removed from the parking lot