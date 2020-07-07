Video Shows Fatal Restraint of Cornelius Fredericks, 16, in Michigan Foster Facility

At least six staff members at a Michigan youth facility restrained a Black teenager until he lost consciousness, security camera video of the fatal incident released Tuesday shows.

Cornelius Fredericks, 16, died in a hospital two days after staff members at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, which houses children in the foster care and juvenile justice systems, tackled Cornelius and restrained him for 12 minutes, allegedly for throwing a sandwich. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

The video, which does not include audio, shows that immediately after Cornelius threw the sandwich at another teen in the cafeteria on April 29, a staff member took him out of his seat and onto the floor. For the next several minutes, at least six staff members held Cornelius on the ground, the video shows. After releasing him, staff members are seen trying to resuscitate him before the video clip ends.

