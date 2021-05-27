Video Shows Assault of Southwest Flight Attendant Who Lost Two Teeth

New video shows the attack on a Southwest Airlines flight that left a flight attendant bloodied and without two teeth.

The incident happened during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego on Sunday morning.

Michelle Manner shot the video and says both the passenger and the flight attendant were yelling at each other before the punch was thrown.

Manner says the disagreement was over the mask policy and that everything escalated.

"You can already tell just from the short clip that I have that there was an altercation prior to this one and that there were heated moments that built up to it," said Manner. "Again, not condoning either of their behavior and they both should have handled it differently and it's just very unfortunate."

The passenger was taken into custody when the flight landed. San Diego authorities charged a 28-year-old woman with felony battery.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said "We do not condone or tolerate verbal or physical abuse of our flight crews, who are responsible for the safety of our passengers."

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a typical year, the agency sees 100 to 150 formal cases of bad passenger behavior. Since the start of this year, that number has jumped to 2,500, including about 1,900 passengers who refused to comply with the federal mask mandate, according to the FAA.