Video shows Chinese paraglider's accidental death-defying ascent to over 28,000 feet

A Chinese paraglider was swept more than 28,000 feet into the air during a routine equipment test in northern China, according to state media.

Peng Yujian, 55, told Chinese broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday that he was testing a secondhand paragliding harness in Gansu province when a sudden gust lifted him skyward. He said he tried to land but was pulled into cloud cover and lost all sense of direction, NBC News reports.

"I can't get out now. I’m totally lost," Peng said in video footage published by CCTV. Ice was seen covering his face and gear during the flight.

The Gansu Aero Sports Association said Peng is a licensed pilot with two years of experience. He was not wearing an oxygen mask and said he may have briefly lost consciousness due to the altitude and cold.

Authorities initially suspended Peng and another pilot who posted the video for six months, citing safety regulations. But the ban drew criticism online, and local media reported the suspension was later withdrawn.

It’s unclear whether it remains in effect. Peng said he is recovering but still feels numbness in his hands and face.

“My fear hasn’t completely faded,” he told CCTV.