New York City

Who are the victims in the Hudson River helicopter crash? What we know

A tourist helicopter carrying a family from Spain on a sightseeing trip around Manhattan crashed into the Hudson River Thursday. Everyone aboard died

By Jonathan Dienst, Pat Battle, Marc Santia, Jennifer Millman and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

This is a developing story. More information on the victims will be provided as it becomes available.

A helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront Thursday, killing all six people aboard, authorities said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

It was the latest aviation disaster to hit the United States in recent months. The investigation is in its early stages, and at this point, officials say the cause remains unclear. They're looking into a number of factors.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams identified the victims as a family visiting from Spain. They include Agustín Escobar, who was a business executive at the technology company Siemens, Mercè Camprubí Montal, believed to be Escobar's wife and three children, officials said. The pilot also died in the crash. Four of the six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two of them died at a hospital, officials said.

The other five identities have not been confirmed at this time.

Follow this page for the latest updates on the victims as we get them. The latest developments are here.

Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY and NYPD officials held a news conference to provide an update on the Hudson River helicopter crash.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New York City
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us