Vernon Jordan, Civil Rights Icon and Former Clinton Adviser, Dies at 85

Vernon Jordan, a civil rights icon and adviser to former President Bill Clinton, died on Monday, according to his family. He was 85.

His daughter, Vickee Jordan, said he "passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by loved ones."

"We appreciate all of the outpouring of love and affection," she said in a statement.

Jordan grew up in the segregated South and become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street.

