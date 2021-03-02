In Memoriam

Vernon Jordan, Civil Rights Icon and Former Clinton Adviser, Dies at 85

"We appreciate all of the outpouring of love and affection," his daughter, Vickee Jordan, said in a statement.

Andy Kropa | Getty Images

Vernon Jordan, a civil rights icon and adviser to former President Bill Clinton, died on Monday, according to his family. He was 85.

His daughter, Vickee Jordan, said he "passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by loved ones."

"We appreciate all of the outpouring of love and affection," she said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus Pandemic 50 mins ago

Virus Updates: Merck to Help Produce J&J's COVID Vaccine

Dr. Seuss 3 hours ago

Six Dr. Seuss Titles Cease Publication Due to Racist Imagery

Jordan grew up in the segregated South and become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Read more here at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

In Memoriam
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us