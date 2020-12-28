Utah

Utah Hiker Slips, Falls More Than 100 Feet — And Survives

“He misstepped, got too close to the edge and took a slide and tumble halfway down the cliff," a fire official said

A hiker is rescued after surviving a fall of more than 100 feet near the base of Ensign Peak in Utah.
Salt Lake City Fire Department

A man hiking in the foothills just north of Salt Lake City on Sunday survived after plunging more than 100 feet and remaining stranded for hours on a cliff ledge after losing his phone in the fall, authorities said.

The 29-year-old hiker had been walking near the base of Ensign Peak, about a mile from the state Capitol, when he slipped, NBC affiliate KSL reported.

“He misstepped, got too close to the edge and took a slide and tumble halfway down the cliff base into the rock quarry,” Salt Lake City Fire Department Batallion Chief Mark Bednarik said, according to the station.

The man, who was not identified, injured his pelvis and leg in the fall, the department said.

