USPS unveils 2023 holiday shipping, mailing deadlines

By NBCDFW Staff

The United States Postal Service has announced its holiday shipping deadlines ahead of a busy shipping and shopping season.

According to USPS, it is offering a new option this year called USPS Ground Advantage. It provides a simple yet reliable way to ship packages on certain dates, with delivery between two to five days.

USPS also said there will be no holiday peak or demand surcharges this year to allow customers to accurately budget shipping costs. 

Here are the USPS deadlines:

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Alaska
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Hawaii
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

