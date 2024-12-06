Health & Wellness

USDA orders testing of milk for bird flu

The mandate targeting bulk milk transporters and dairy processors is meant to help identify which herds have caught the virus, which has spread among livestock.

By Aria Bendix | NBC News

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The national milk supply must be tested for bird flu under a new federal order announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Entities handling raw milk, such as bulk milk transporters or dairy processors, must collect and share samples with the USDA upon request.

The goal is to quickly identify which dairy herds are affected by H5N1 — the strain of bird flu that's causing outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows — and prevent transmission among livestock. As of Thursday, 718 dairy herds have been affected.

“Among many outcomes, this will give farmers and farmworkers better confidence in the safety of their animals and ability to protect themselves, and it will put us on a path to quickly controlling and stopping the virus’ spread nationwide,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Friday in a press release.

The initial round of testing under the new order, which was first reported by Reuters, is set to begin on Dec. 16.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

