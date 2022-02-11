U.S. Ski & Snowboard

US Snowboard Coach, Rider Being Investigated for Misconduct

The accusations were made by former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime coach Peter Foley and the use of racist language by Olympian Hagan Kearney, both of whom are in China this week.

The accusations were made by former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team.

Chythlook-Sifsof is from Alaska and describes herself as Yupik and Inupiaq.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard released a statement that said it “takes all allegations seriously. Peter Foley remains as U.S. Snowboardcross team head coach while all recent allegations are being investigated.”

Foley did not immediately return texts left by The Associated Press. A message sent to the company representing Kearney, who finished 17th in men's snowboardcross, was not immediately returned.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement: “We take all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and follow protocols to ensure it is reported and managed properly.”

Cases are investigated by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which opened in 2017 to handle harassment and other abuse allegations inside U.S. sports.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

the torch Feb 1

Jacobellis, Baumgartner Win Mixed Snowboard Cross; US, Canada Battle in Hockey

covid-19 vaccine 10 hours ago

COVID Shots for Kids Under 5 Delayed After FDA Reversal

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

U.S. Ski & SnowboardHagan KearneyPeter Foley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us