A United States Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin over the weekend shortly after President Joe Biden held a glitzy fundraiser in Southern California, police said.



The robbery took place at the Tustin Field residential community in Orange County at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.



Some of the agents' belongings were recovered near the area, according to the Tustin Police Department.

The off-duty agent fired his service weapon, but it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was hit.



An image of a 2004-2006 Silver Infinity FX35 vehicle was caught leaving the scene, police said.

U.S. Secret Service officials confirmed the incident to NBC News, adding that the agent was not injured in the incident. It’s unclear what the member’s assignment was Saturday night.



The armed robbery happened about an hour after President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hollywood celebrities gathered in downtown Los Angeles to raise millions of dollars for the president’s reelection campaign.



Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Tustin Police department.