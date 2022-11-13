Rhodes Scholars

US Rhodes Scholars Chosen to Begin Oxford Studies in 2023

The U.S. scholars are among students selected from more than 60 countries and a pool of more than 2,500 applications

A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year.

The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and independently,” American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust Elliot F. Gerson said in a statement early Sunday. “As successful as the process was, we of course hope to return to in-person interviews and selection next year in cities across the country, as had been done for over a century.”

Interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarship classes were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 scholarship class, including 16 female and 16 male recipients, is expected to begin studies at the University of Oxford in England in October in pursuit of graduate degrees in social sciences, humanities and biological and physical sciences, the trust said.

The U.S. scholars, who are among students selected from more than 60 countries, were vetted by 16 independent district committees from a pool of more than 2,500 applications. From those applicants, 840 were endorsed by 244 U.S. colleges and universities.

After receiving the endorsements of their schools, most of the district committees chose 14 or more applicants for online interviews. The committees met separately Nov. 10-12 through a virtual platform and promoted 235 finalists from 73 colleges and universities, including nine schools that have not previously had a student win the scholarship, although there were no first-time winning institutions, the trust said.

The scholars’ financial expenses for two to three years of study – averaging about $75,000 per year – are covered by the Rhodes Trust, a British charity established to fulfill the bequest of Cecil Rhodes, a founder of diamond mining and manufacturing company De Beers.

The scholarships were created in 1902, with the inaugural class entering Oxford in 1903 and the first U.S. Rhodes scholars arriving in 1904, according to the website of the trust’s American secretary.

List of Winners

Arizona

  • Shreyas Hallur from Phoenix, AZ - Duke University
  • Nathaniel M.R. Ross from Mesa, AZ - Arizona State University (Tempe)

California

  • Amisha Kambath from San Ramon, CA - Harvard University
  • Benjamin “Ben” D. Kwong from Newport Beach, CA - United States Naval Academy
  • Jupneet K. Singh from Somis, CA - Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Connecticut

  • Margaret T. Williams from Greenwich, CT - United States Military Academy

Colorado

  • Brian H. Wee from Erie, CO - Harvard University

District of Columbia

  • Henry Large from Washington, D.C. - Yale College
  • James “Jamie” M. Landy from Washington, D.C - United States Air Force Academy

Florida

  • Sophie M. Huttner from Sarasota, FL - Yale College
  • Natalie E. Navarrete from Boca Raton, FL - University of Georgia

Idaho

  • Kaya N. Evans from Pocatello, ID - College of Idaho

Illinois

  • Lauren Kim from Chicago, IL - Harvard University
  • Irena S. Petryk from Morton Grove, IL - Northwestern University

Maine

  • Alice N.C. Hauser from Kennebunk, ME - Wake Forest University

Massachusetts

  • Tessa K.J. Haining from Newton, MA - Harvard University
  • Isaac A. Robinson from Milton, MA - Harvard University

Minnesota

  • Astrid M. Liden from Eden Prairie, MN - Columbia University

Missouri

  • Veer Sangha from Columbia, MO - Yale College

New Jersey

  • Kai L. Youngren from Florham Park, NJ - United States Military Academy

New York

  • John “Jack” B. Cook, from Long Island City, NY - Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Marie-Rose Sheinerman from New York City - Princeton University
  • Sophie A. Bryant from Port Henry, NY - Columbia University

Pennsylvania

  • James “JT” A. Mullins from Hershey, PA - Yale College
  • Tahrington “Tahri” R.M. Phillips from Wrightsville, PA - Washington and Lee University

Tennessee

  • Ulystean Jonathan Oates from Knoxville, TN - Yale College

Texas

  • Isaac W. James from Arlington, TX - University of Texas at Austin
  • Matthew Kearney from Austin, TX - Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Virginia

  • Atharv Gupta from Fairfax, VA - Georgetown University
  • Isabella Turilli from Arlington, Virginia - Georgetown University

West Virginia

  • Henry A. Cerbone from Albright, WV - Harvard University
