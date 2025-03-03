5 figure skating icons talk ‘significant loss' after DC plane crash: ‘This one just felt so unfair'

A quintet of American figure skating legends paid tribute to the 28 members of the skating world who died when an American Eagle flight collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., in January.

Nathan Chen, Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton, Brian Boitano and Peggy Fleming were among those on hand for “Legacy on Ice,” a skating exhibition that took place on March 2 in the nation’s capital, which honored the victims of the Jan. 29 crash that claimed the lives of 67 people. The event raised money for families of the victims, as well as the crash’s first responders.

Eleven of the victims were skaters between the ages of 11 and 16.

“This one just felt so unfair and different because it’s children. And it’s coming from the development camp, which means that they’re the promise,” 1984 Olympic gold medalist Hamilton told TODAY in an interview with his fellow skating icons that aired March 3.

“The loss is significant, but at the same time, the other kids in that training camp will remember these skaters forever,” 1988 Olympic gold medalist Boitano added.

Husband and wife coaching team Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, who won a world championship in pairs in 1994, were among those who died in the crash. Their only child, Maxim, 23, who has taken over coaching their athletes, performed in honor of his parents.

“That’s something that’s cathartic and helps him through it,” Boitano said.

The skating world has endured tragedy before, when the entire U.S. figure skating team died in a plane crash in Belgium in 1961.

“The 1961 crash really affected me. My coach passed away in that plane crash. I was 12,” Fleming said.

Fleming said this more recent crash was a stark reminder of what had happened in 1961.

"But we rose up,” she added.

The skating legends said athletes in the sport are adept at knowing how to come together to move forward in the face of adversity.

"I think this is a really important time for us all to be together as a community,” 2022 Olympic gold medalist Chen said.

“It’s a big part of our identity, is we fall down, we get up. We get injured, we get up,” Hamilton said.

“And we help each other get up, you know?” Boitano added.

The skaters say they hope “Legacy on Ice” will show those affected by the crash that they have a community that is there for them.

“You’re not alone,” Hamilton said.

“Yeah, really showing that there will be a legacy that their memory continues on with, and will continue to be a part of our figure skating family,” 1992 Olympic gold medalist Yamaguchi added.

