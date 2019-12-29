U.S. Coast Guard

US Coast Guard Seaman Headed to Court Martial Over Alaska Death

Ethan Tucker, who is from Ludington, Michigan, is in custody in San Diego as he faces court-martial proceedings

By Rachel D'Oro

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard says a seaman will face a court-martial on murder and other charges in the death of a fellow seaman during a night of drinking in Alaska.

Ethan Tucker is charged with the January death of 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Military prosecutors allege the 21-year-old Tucker, of Ludington, Michigan, beat Kelch and left him in frigid water, where he drowned.

U.S. & World

Virginia 1 hour ago

2 Suspects Arrested in Fatal Shooting, Robbery at Virginia Denny’s

Taliban 48 mins ago

In Afghanistan, Jailed Taliban Await Peace, Their Freedom

The San Diego Union-Tribune said Ethan Tucker was released in November after the admiral overseeing his prosecution ordered a new hearing in the case.

During an October hearing, a lawyer for Tucker said a bystander took a video that night showing Tucker’s efforts to get Kelch out of the water. The lawyer said he is confident his client will be vindicated.

Both were serving on the cutter Douglas Munro, based in Kodiak, Alaska.

This article tagged under:

U.S. Coast GuardAlaska
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us