Inauguration Rehearsal Evacuated, Capitol Shut Down After Fire in DC Homeless Camp

Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment in the area, officials said.

D.C. firefighters responded to a fire Monday morning in the 100 block of H Street SE. It was extinguished and no one was hurt.

U.S. Capitol Police shut down the entire Capitol complex and issued a security warning.

“All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP,” the message Monday morning said.

Another message from Capitol Police said there was an “external security threat located under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE.”

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the directed of a secure location inside the Capitol complex. People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “This is not a drill.”

Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there had been a fire several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

The warnings come after the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol and two days before the inauguration, amid tight security and a tense atmosphere in D.C.

The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down since the riot.

