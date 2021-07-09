US Capitol Fencing Installed After Jan. 6 Coming Down

Fencing around the U.S. Capitol erected following the Jan. 6 insurrection is coming down, once again opening grounds of the People’s House to the public.

The removal began late Friday afternoon but was interrupted by heavy rain.

Capitol Police have declined to comment.

After standing for several months following the events of January 6th, the fencing surrounding the Capitol is beginning to be dismantled.



Crews began work along Constitution Avenue moments ago. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/l5NUWjvFyW — Nick Leimbach (@nleimbach) July 9, 2021

The removal is expected to last about three days.

Immediately after rioters stormed the building six months ago, armed guards and razor wire fencing were put around the Capitol.

Things won’t return exactly how they were before — when most visitors could freely walk around the building. The west side of the Capitol will still be restricted, and security will be elevated.

The Capitol Police Board agreed with U.S. Capitol Police that based on the current threat environment, it was time for the fencing to come down.

Officials are still considering other security options, such as a retractable fence. However, that would be expensive. The Senate is set to consider a $2 billion Capitol security bill next week.