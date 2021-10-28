3 New York Elementary Schools Ban ‘Squid Game' Costumes After Playground Violence

A school district in upstate New York says there's no place for Netflix's series "Squid Game" on its campuses this Halloween.

Principals from three elementary schools at Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County banned costumes from the popular Korean TV drama after children were hitting and kicking each other on the playground, depicting scenes from the show about South Koreans in serious financial debt who wager their lives in a series of children's games to win a huge cash prize.

In a statement to CNYCentral who first reported on the news, School Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice said costumes from the show are "inappropriate" for students to wear to school due to "potential violent messages aligned with the costume."

"[The principals] also wanted families to be aware that some of our younger students are talking about and mimicking aspects of the show/game at school so parents and guardians would have the opportunity to speak with their children themselves about it and reinforce the school message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess," Tice added.

The show has been rated in the U.S. for mature audiences, meaning that it's intended for adults and unsuitable for children under 17 due to possible depiction of crude language, sexual activity or graphic violence.