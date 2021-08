Unvaccinated students will have to pay $750 at West Virginia College

West Virginia Wesleyan College says it will charge a $750 fee to students who aren't vaccinated for COVID-19 for the fall semester.

The school in Buckhannon also said in its campus arrival guidance for the upcoming semester that students who come down with the virus and can't quarantine off campus will be charged $250 to do so on campus, WDTV-TV reported.

The nonrefundable $750 fee will be charged to students who don't submit proof of vaccination or the first shot of vaccination by Sept. 7, the college said on its website.

“The fee is going to be used to cover the expenses that will come with increased testing and other resources that the college will have to utilize and deploy to keep every student safe,” Dean James Moore said.

Alabama's Birmingham-Southern College is also opting to charge students $500 to account for increased fees in pandemic precautions, such as weekly testing and quarantining, according to NBC News.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Unvaccinated students, faculty and staff are required to wear a mask indoors and maintain a social distance, the school said. Unvaccinated students will be required to take a weekly COVID test.