Unusual items stolen from the set of ‘Beetlejuice 2' in Vermont

Police are investigating after two unusual items were stolen from the set of the movie "Beetlejuice 2" in East Corinth, Vermont.

The first theft was reported at 12:35 a.m. on July 14, according to Vermont State Police. Movie security told police that someone drove a pickup truck up to a large lamppost "topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration" on Village Road, removed the lamppost from its base, bundled it into the back of the truck, covered it with a tarp and fled at a high rate of speed. The pickup was reported to be an older model GMC with an unknown license plate.

The second theft was reported around 4 p.m. Monday, police said. Movie officials told police that the perpetrators stole a 150-pound abstract art statue from the vicinity of the cemetery. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on July 13 and 11 a.m. on July 17. State police released a photo of the statue, which resembles a pair of giant, green monster hands.

Courtesy: Vermont State Police

"Beetlejuice 2" is an upcoming sequel to the 1988 film "Beetlejuice," starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, directed by Tim Burton. Shooting in Vermont started this summer in East Corinth, the same town where scenes for the original movie were shot in the '80s.

Anyone with information about either of the thefts is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.