University of Miami selected as US site for Elon Musk's brain chip study

The University of Miami on Monday announced it will be the second U.S.-based site for Elon Musk's Neuralink’s PRIME Study.

The PRIME study or Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface, monitors and test the safety and functionality of the Neuralink, which is an implant that allows for a wireless and digital link between a user's brain and a computer.

Collaborating with the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and the Department of Neurological Surgery at UM, the goal of the Neuralink is to help patients with paralysis by allowing them to control connected devices with their thoughts.

“We are very excited about working with the Neuralink team. This announcement is a testament to our multidisciplinary approach for advancing the latest research in neural interfaces and neurorehabilitation,” said W. Dalton Dietrich, Ph.D., scientific director of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, co-director of the University of Miami Neural Engineering Institute and professor of neurological surgery at the Miller School.

As part of the study, Neuralink’s RI Robot, which is used for precision surgery, will also be evaluated.

The implant procedure will be overseen by Neuralink scientists, neurosurgeons and biomedical engineers at the School of Medicine.

“The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and the University of Miami are renowned for their pioneering research in neural interfaces for the treatment of debilitating neurological conditions such as spinal cord injury and ALS. We look forward to partnering with them as a site for our PRIME Study,” said DJ Seo, co-founder, president and COO at Neuralink.

The study is looking for patients who have limited or no ability to use their hands because they suffered a cervical spinal cord injury or have ALS.

Dr. Allan Levi, the clinal director of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, called it a "game-changer." There was a reason why Miami was chosen, he said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"I think it has a lot to do with the reputation of the Miami project to cure paralysis our lengthy history of doing clinical research with spinal cord injury and other types of neurological diseases," he said.

The only other U.S. site conducting a Neuralink clinical trial is in Phoenix.