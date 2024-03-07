UNITED AIRLINES

United flight from SFO loses tire during takeoff, diverted to LAX

The plane was heading to Osaka, Japan Thursday afternoon.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United Airlines aircraft was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport Thursday afternoon after a tire fell out of the plane shortly after a takeoff from San Francisco International Airport on its way to Japan.

The commercial airliner confirmed that United flight 35, a Boeing 777-200, lost one tire with 235 passengers, 10 flight attendants, 4 pilots onboard.

"The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts," a representative from the airliner said in a statement. "The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires."

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the plane landed safely at LAX at around 1:30 p.m. after flight crews reported a landing gear issue.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

San Francisco International Airport officials located the missing tire in a nearby parking lot.

The tire damaged several vehicles. And while crews cleared debris, the runway was briefly closed without further impacting airport operations.

No one was injured during the trip from SFO to LAX.

U.S. & World

Dwayne Johnson 10 mins ago

Here's what Dwayne Johnson's new skincare line ‘Papatui' means

State of the Union 17 mins ago

See which US presidents delivered the longest and shortest State of the Union addresses

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the incident.

This article tagged under:

UNITED AIRLINES
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us