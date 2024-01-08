United Airlines finds loose bolts on several 737 Max 9 aircraft during inspection

United Airlines has found loose bolts on door plugs of several Boeing 737 Max 9 planes during inspections.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday grounded dozens of 737 Max 9s after the panel blew out midflight on Alaska Flight 1282.

Plane manufacturer Boeing earlier Monday sent instructions to airlines to begin conducting the inspections of the Max 9s in their fleets.

United Airlines has found loose bolts on door plugs of several Boeing 737 Max 9 planes during inspections spurred when a panel of that type blew off an Alaska Airlines flight last week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

United didn't immediately comment.

Plane manufacturer Boeing said earlier Monday it issued instructions to airlines to conduct the inspections of the Max 9s in their fleets.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.