‘Unbearable Heartbreak': Celebrities React to Texas School Shooting

A school shooting in Texas left at least 19 students and two teachers dead on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, officials said.

As the death toll rose Tuesday night, tributes and condolences rolled in from celebrities.

Actor Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde originally, penned a long note about his hometown.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote, in part. "The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem?'"

"We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

He went on to encourage Americans to find "common ground" to put an end to mass shootings.

"And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we'll keep them coming," he concluded.

Taylor Swift reposted video of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr emotionally speaking out about the shooting in a pre-game press conference on Tuesday.

“Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others,” the singer tweeted. “By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Ahead of the "This Is Us" series finale, Mandy Moore also wrote how she had "no words" about the tragic shooting. "Uvalde, your entire community is in our hearts," the actor expressed on her Instagram story.

Moore's co-star Susan Kelechi Watson also tweeted that her heart was heavy as she read the news. "Holding space in my heart for all those suffering the unimaginable," she added.

My heart is heavy with news tonight. Sending you all love and light this evening.



Holding space in my heart for all those suffering the unimaginable. — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) May 25, 2022

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel series, tweeted angrily.

"F---ing enough!!!!" he wrote.

Pop star and actor Selena Gomez also posted.

"Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education," she wrote. "A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren't safe at school where are they safe?"

"It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore," she continued in a second tweet. "Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future."

Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 25, 2022

NBA star LeBron James sent his thoughts and prayers to the families who lost loved ones on Tuesday. Also expressing "enough," the athlete tweeted, "There simply has to be change!"

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

Mindy Kaling wrote on Twitter, "It happens, and then life goes on. Then it happens again. And the only thing that changes — the literal only thing — is that it happens sooner and sooner."

It happens, and then life goes on. Then it happens again. And the only thing that changes - the literal only thing - is that it happens sooner and sooner — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 25, 2022

See more reactions and tributes below:

Under the tyranny of the second amendment, my children have lost their unalienable Rights as defined in our Declaration of Independence: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This is not freedom. — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) May 24, 2022

It's BEEN enough. We've been at "enough" for centuries. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 24, 2022

18. Children. What will it take to prioritize humanity over politics? — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 25, 2022

18 elementary children… a small classroom size.



Imagine you walk down a hall & an entire class… GONE.



I’ve already lost track of which shooting happened even a year ago. The victim’s families haven’t and never will.



At this rate, this kind of violence only happens HERE. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 25, 2022

The truth is, one nation under guns. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022

I didn’t think it was possible to feel more sickened or enraged by school shootings, and then I became a parent.



What an unimaginable nightmare. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 24, 2022

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end.



Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change. 💔 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 24, 2022

when will this end??????? when will it stop???

how do we just keep letting this happen??

18 babies gone!

💔💔💔💔 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) May 25, 2022

It’s heartbreaking and makes me so angry that this is still happening…. Sandy Hook….to Parkland. This needs to stop.. and we just mourned the loss of souls in Buffalo…💔 — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) May 24, 2022

It’s either kids or guns. You need to decide which one is more important and vote accordingly. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 24, 2022

We need to make some changes now — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) May 24, 2022

Anyone saying “now isn’t the time to talk about gun control” doesn’t care that kids got fucking murdered today. — FINNEAS (@finneas) May 24, 2022

What a fucked up country this is. Take away women’s reproductive rights but give everybody a gun. What could go wrong. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 24, 2022

GUN CONTROL NOW!

STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022

18 niños y un maestro… — Alfonso Herrera (@ponchohd) May 25, 2022

Robb Elementary. I have no words. — ♥ Gloria Calderón Kellett ♥ (@everythingloria) May 25, 2022

19 — Tanya Saracho (@TanyaSaracho) May 25, 2022

Related video:

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: