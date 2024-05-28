Ukraine war live updates: Russian-occupied territory comes under attack; Hungary accused of blocking Ukraine support

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Janos Kummer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

EU foreign ministers are increasingly frustrated with Hungary's frequent opposition to measures by the bloc that are meant to provide aid to Ukraine and kick start EU accession talks for Kyiv.

Lithuania's foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis accused Budapest of implementing a "systematic approach towards any efforts by the EU to have any meaningful role in foreign affairs."

The Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian territory of Luhansk came under attack overnight, Russian officials said, causing a fire and drawing emergency services to the scene.

A senior Russian diplomat said he suspected the attack was followed by a second shelling of the area by Ukrainian forces. CNBC could not verify the details on the ground.

Russian air defenses shot down a drone flying over the Moscow region, its governor said. Elsewhere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Belgium on Tuesday to sign a security pact with the country's prime minister.

Zelenskyy to visit Belgium on Tuesday, Reuters reports

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Belgium on Tuesday and sign a security pact with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Reuters reports.

The diplomatic trip comes on the footsteps of the Ukrainian leader's visit to Spain, which pledged to supply Ukraine with military support worth 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) this year under a freshly inked agreement.

"In this context, where it is crucial to increase support for Ukraine, your visit to Spain allows us to reiterate our firm commitments in all areas with Ukraine," Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during a Monday press conference alongside Zelenskyy, according to a CNBC translation.

The Ukrainian head of state also had an audience with Spanish King Felipe VI as part of his visit.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Drone downed in Balashikha in the Moscow region

A Russian air defense system last night shot down a drone in the city of Balashikha just east of Russian capital Moscow, according to the regional governor of the Moscow region.

The incident took place at 9 p.m. local time in the Kuchino district and resulted in debris falling on a private residence, Andrey Vorobyov said in a Google-translated Telegram post.

"The people in the house managed to evacuate, and no one was injured," he added, noting that residents of Balashikha could hear "popping noises."

CNBC could not independently confirm the attack.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Russia-held Luhansk comes under attack, Russian officials say

A fire broke out in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine last night, following an offensive with cluster munitions, according to a Russian official.

"Ukrainian nationalists launched another rocket attack on Lugansk with cluster munitions. The attack started a fire," said Russia-installed Governor Leonid Pasechnik in a Google-translated Telegram post.

"Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, law enforcement agencies and doctors went to the scene. Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified," he added.

Rodion Miroshnik, a senior Russian diplomat, suggested that a second shelling may have been carried out against Luhansk.

"A second strike on the place where rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the recent missile attack cannot be ruled out," he noted in a Google-translated Telegram update without supplying further details.

Luhansk was annexed by Russia in September 2022, alongside the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

CNBC could not confirm developments on the ground.

— Ruxandra Iordache

‘Drone wall’ against Russia: Six NATO countries announce border defense plan

Global Images Ukraine | Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

Six NATO countries neighboring Russia are joining forces to build a "drone wall" to protect their borders, Lithuania's interior minister announced on Friday.

"This is a completely new thing, a drone wall stretching from Norway to Poland, and the goal is to use drones and other technologies to protect our borders," Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said in an interview with local news agency BNS.

"Not only with physical infrastructure, surveillance systems, but also with drones and other technologies, which would allow us to protect against provocations from unfriendly countries and to prevent smuggling," she said.

The other states taking part are Lithuania's Baltic neighbors Latvia and Estonia, as well as Poland, Finland, and Norway. Details such as funding, timeline and technical aspects of the project were not provided.

— Natasha Turak

