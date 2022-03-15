Ukraine Asks Biden Admin for Armed Drones, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

Ukraine is looking for help to bolster its electronic warfare efforts against Russia

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-LITHUANIA-ASSISTANCE
Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

To bolster its defenses against invading Russian forces, Ukraine is asking the Biden administration for armed drones, anti-ship missiles, “off-the-shelf” electronic jamming equipment and surface-to-air missiles that can strike aircraft at a higher altitude, according to four sources with knowledge of the request.

The wish list recently submitted to Washington by Ukraine also includes a request for more portable Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank weapons, which have already proved crucial in in the government’s fight against a larger, better-armed Russian force, the sources, including two European diplomats familiar with Kyiv’s requirements, told NBC News.

Ukraine wanted help to bolster its electronic warfare efforts against Russia with “off-the-shelf” gear, including satellite navigation and communications-jamming equipment and ground-based communications to oversee drones, the sources said.

President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for a NATO summit on Ukraine next week.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us