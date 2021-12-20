U.S. Charges Russian Businessman With Hacking, Insider Trading

A Russian with close ties to the Kremlin decided to take a ski vacation to Switzerland with his family on his private jet.

That was a big mistake, considering he was in the crosshairs of the FBI.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hacking and insider trading charges were unsealed Monday in Boston against Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin after the United States secured his extradition from Switzerland. He had been arrested after stepping off the plane in March. Russia had urged the Swiss government not to send him to the U.S., according to Russian state media.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.