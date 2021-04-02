Crime and Courts

US Capitol Police Officer Dies After Attack Outside Capitol; Suspect Also Dead

The US Capitol Complex was placed on lockdown

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died after a driver rammed two officers with a car and jumped out with a knife, authorities said.

Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that, after striking two officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was fatally shot by Capitol police.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed an officer died of injuries sustained in the attack but did not provide that officer's name.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus Pandemic

CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel in US Without Tests, Quarantines

George Floyd

Chauvin Trial: Police Lieutenant Says Kneeling on Floyd's Neck ‘Totally Unnecessary'

“This has been an extremely difficult time for Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today," Pittman said.

The other officer was injured and transported to a hospital, police said. That officer suffered severe injuries.

The attack happened at the North Barricade vehicle access point on Constitution Avenue. The suspect in the case was not previously known to Capitol Police.

Pittman said the officers engaged the suspect, who did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect then started lunging toward Capitol police officers at which point, they opened fire on the suspect.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said, "It does not appear to be terrorism related, but obviously we'll continue to investigate to see if there is some type of nexus along those lines."

Contee said there no longer appears to be an ongoing threat.

The U.S. Capitol buildings were placed on lockdown on Friday after a suspect in a car struck U.S. Capitol Police officers, then jumped out with a knife and was shot by Capitol Police, according to NBC News.

Several streets in the area were shut down:

  • Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW
  • First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
  • East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

The Capitol complex was placed on lockdown, with no entry nor exit permitted, according to an email from U.S. Capitol Police.

Those outside were told to "seek cover." Those inside may move around within the buildings and underground between buildings, the email said.

NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell reported from inside the lockdown perimeter that a helicopter landed on the east front of the Capitol during the emergency response.

Caldwell posted video of the scene, showing multiple vehicles of first responders. At least two ambulances blocked an intersection in front of the Capitol, and the helicopter was audible.

The National Guard is now guarding the barricade where the crime scene is located.

Friday's incident comes less than three months after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsUS Capitol
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us