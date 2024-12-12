Health

Two cats suspected of contracting H5 bird flu die after drinking recalled raw milk in California, officials say

LA County Public health urges people to avoid consuming raw milk or feeding it to pets

By Benjamin Gamson

Raw milk from Raw Farm is displayed for sale at a grocery store on November 29, 2024 in Torrance, California. Certain lots of the Fresno-based Raw Farm cream top, whole raw milk have been recalled by California public health and agriculture authorities amid ongoing concerns about possible H5N1 bird flu infections amont the farm’s cattle. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Two cats have died after being suspected of contracting H5 bird flu after drinking raw milk that had been recalled, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Thursday. 

“The risk of H5 bird flu remains low in Los Angeles County, but this suspected case of the virus in a pet cat that consumed raw milk is a reminder that consuming raw dairy products can lead to severe illness in cats," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. 

Both cats died after drinking the raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC that had been recalled on Dec. 3. 

People who were in contact with the cats are currently being monitored but no cases of bird flu in humans have been reported yet. 

“To avoid the spread of disease, including H5 bird flu, we strongly encourage residents and their pets to avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products, limit contact with sick or dead animals, report sick or dead birds and keep pets or poultry away from wild animals and birds,” said Ferrer.

