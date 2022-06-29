Two Mexican Citizens Charged With Weapons Possession After Texas Big Rig Deaths

Two men detained following Monday's discovery of dozens of dead migrants in the trailer of a big rig in San Antonio have been charged with possessing a weapon while in the United States illegally.

Criminal complaints filed separately in San Antonio federal court Tuesday charge Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez with "possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the United States."

The people, presumed to be part of a migrant smuggling operation, were found dead Monday evening in San Antonio.

Neither man faces formal allegations that they are connected to smuggling or the deaths of the 51 migrants and injury to at least a dozen others.

A third person taken into custody is the driver of the big rig, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear whether he has been charged.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.