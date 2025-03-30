Tsunami warning lifted after 7.1 earthquake near Tonga in South Pacific

A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Tonga, prompting an initial tsunami warning that was later lifted for the Pacific island country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the main island in the early morning hours of Monday local time. Hours later, a second 6.1 magnitude quake hit in the same area.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii issued an alert following the first quake saying hazardous waves could be possible but later said there was no longer a tsunami threat.

Tsunami sirens could be heard after the 1:18 a.m. quake urging residents to move inland, according to the Talanoa o Tonga news site. There were no initial reports of damage.

Residents in the Ha’apai island group had calmly moved to higher ground, the report said.

Tonga is a country in Polynesia made up of 171 islands with a population of a little more than 100,000 people, most of whom live on the main island of Tongatapu.

It is more than 3,500 kilometers (2,000 miles) off Australia’s east coast.